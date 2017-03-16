White HouseWhite House: Meals on Wheels Isn't 'Showing Any Results'
Trump budget climate change epa
TelevisionHere’s When Your Favorite Netflix Shows Will Premiere in 2017
climate changePresident Trump’s Proposed Budget Is a Blow to Fighting Climate Change. And It’s Not Just the EPA
Trump budget climate change epa
Late Night TelevisionWatch Samantha Bee Delve Into Trump's Intelligence Leak Claims
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
White House

White House Says President Trump Stands by Wiretapping Claims

Alana Abramson
4:31 PM ET

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday that President Trump has not backed down from his claims that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, despite several members of Congressional intelligence committees saying there is no evidence.

"He stands by it," Spicer told reporters at his daily briefing.

Shortly before Spicer's briefing, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) released a statement there was no available evidence for these claims.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” the two senators said.

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said his committee had not seen any evidence either.

But that same day, Trump told Fox News' Tucker Carlson, "w iretap covers a lot of different things. I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME