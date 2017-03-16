Matthew Perry has a story about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he’s not particularly proud of: “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving as prime minister at the time, but Perry doesn’t think that was the reason they picked on their schoolmate. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at],” CBS’ Odd Couple star said. “So, it was pure jealousy.” He added, “I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up.”

Perry clarified his remarks: “I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible, I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play,” he said, acknowledging Trudeau’s striking good looks.

“But I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister,” the former Friends actor said. “Yeah, I think he said, ‘I’m gonna rise above this, and I’m gonna become prime minister.'”

This article originally appeared on EW.com