opioidsJeff Sessions Says Marijuana Is Only 'Slightly Less Awful' Than Heroin. Science Says He's Wrong
travel banA Federal Judge Agreed With the Travel Ban. But He Disagreed With President Trump's Attacks on Courts
President Trump Speaks At American Center For Mobility In Ypsilanti, Michigan
MarylandMaryland City to Remove Statue of Supreme Court Justice Who Said Slaves Weren’t Citizens
Dred Scott-Taney Statue
CompaniesHere's What Uber Drivers Actually Think About the Company's PR Nightmares
Berlin's Taxis As German Court Considers Uber Technologies Inc. Ban
Steve Penny, President of USA Gymnastics welcomes guests and media and to announce the USOC designation of the USA Gymnastics National Training Center at Karolyi Ranch as an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site and Hilton's partnership with USA Gynastics and title sponsorship of Team Hilton on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas.
Steve Penny, President of USA Gymnastics welcomes guests and media and to announce the USOC designation of the USA Gymnastics National Training Center at Karolyi Ranch as an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site and Hilton's partnership with USA Gynastics and title sponsorship of Team Hilton on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. Bob Levey—2011 Getty Images
Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny Resigns Amid Organization's Sex Abuse Scandal

Will Graves and Eddie Pells / AP
6:32 PM UTC

Steve Penny has resigned as president of USA Gymnastics following intensified pressure on the organization for its handling of sex abuse cases.

The resignation came a week after the United States Olympic Committee's board sent a recommendation to USA Gymnastics chairman Paul Parilla requesting Penny step down.

The organization said Penny informed them of the decision in a conference call.

Penny joined USA Gymnastics in 1999 and oversaw one of the greatest runs in Olympic history. The success made USA Gymnastics a magnet for big-time corporate sponsors who wanted to be aligned with its healthy, winning image.

That image took a serious hit in recent months following an in-depth investigation by the Indianapolis Star that portrayed USA Gymnastics as slow to act when it came to addressing allegations of sexual abuse.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME