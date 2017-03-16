ResearchThree People Are Nearly Blind After Getting a Stem Cell Treatment
Ron Weasley Is a Little Disappointed About Being a Hufflepuff in Real Life

Raisa Bruner
4:06 PM ET

Students sorted into the Hogwarts house of Hufflepuff, one of four famous "houses" in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, are known for their loyalty, kindness, and reverence of their mascot the badger. But that's about all the glory they get (save for the appearance of one golden Cedric Diggory). So maybe it should come as no surprise that even Rupert Grint, also known as the original Ron Weasley, isn't much of a fan of the house.

Grint's currently on the publicity circuit for his new TV show Snatch, but in an interview with New York Magazine's Vulture, he went on to discuss his Harry Potter history and the fact that he was actually sorted into Hufflepuff on the official fan site Pottermore, based on a quiz developed with J.K. Rowling herself. The actor, though, clearly wasn't huge on his new non-Gryffindor identity, saying he was "a little bit disappointed to be honest."

"That's just not the coolest one, is it?" he mused. "I think I did it a few times as well, and it was always Hufflepuff. You want to be like Gryffindor or Slytherin." OK, Grint, but let's not forget about good old Ravenclaw. No word on what his celebrity doppelgänger Ed Sheeran was sorted into.

