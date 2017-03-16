Saturday Night Live Will Actually Be Live in Every Time Zone

This spring, Saturday Night Live is going to live up to its name for the first time in the show’s history.

The comedy show will air this season’s final four episodes live in all time zones simultaneously, Deadline reports. The four episodes will feature Jimmy Fallon hosting on April 15, Chris Pine on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13 and Dwayne Johnson on May 20.

“ SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement reported Deadline . “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

The episodes will air at their regular time, 11:30 p.m. Eastern, as well as at 10:30 p.m. Central and 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will repeat at 11:30 p.m. local time, to give viewers another chance to catch the action.

In the 40 years SNL has been on TV, its episodes have aired on tape delay in western time zones. The show is enjoying a surge of popularity with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, McCarthy as Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway.