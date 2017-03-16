Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Exercise/FitnessVibration Exercise Is Your New Favorite Workout
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Weights
FranceInside France's Rust Belt
Stéphanie Tricotet, 37, and her son Donovan, 12, from Ham in northern France, supporters of Marine Le Pen's election campaign. "The main issue for us is immigration," she says. "The immigrants get all these things that we don't get, housing and help."
TelevisionMatthew Perry Confesses to Beating Up Justin Trudeau in the Fifth Grade
Matthew Perry attends Venice Family Clinic's 33rd Annual Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
diabetesWhy Perfectly Healthy People Are Using Diabetes Monitors
holding reader and placed sensor
Television

Saturday Night Live Will Actually Be Live in Every Time Zone

Abigail Abrams
6:15 PM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This spring, Saturday Night Live is going to live up to its name for the first time in the show’s history.

The comedy show will air this season’s final four episodes live in all time zones simultaneously, Deadline reports. The four episodes will feature Jimmy Fallon hosting on April 15, Chris Pine on May 6, Melissa McCarthy on May 13 and Dwayne Johnson on May 20.

SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement reported Deadline. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

The episodes will air at their regular time, 11:30 p.m. Eastern, as well as at 10:30 p.m. Central and 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SNL will repeat at 11:30 p.m. local time, to give viewers another chance to catch the action.

In the 40 years SNL has been on TV, its episodes have aired on tape delay in western time zones. The show is enjoying a surge of popularity with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, McCarthy as Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME