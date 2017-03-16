opioidsJeff Sessions Says Marijuana Is Only 'Slightly Less Awful' Than Heroin. Science Says He's Wrong
GymnasticsUSA Gymnastics President Steve Penny Resigns Amid Organization's Sex Abuse Scandal
Steve Penny, President of USA Gymnastics welcomes guests and media and to announce the USOC designation of the USA Gymnastics National Training Center at Karolyi Ranch as an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site and Hilton's partnership with USA Gynastics and title sponsorship of Team Hilton on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas.
travel banA Federal Judge Agreed With the Travel Ban. But He Disagreed With President Trump's Attacks on Courts
President Trump Speaks At American Center For Mobility In Ypsilanti, Michigan
MarylandMaryland City to Remove Statue of Supreme Court Justice Who Said Slaves Weren’t Citizens
Dred Scott-Taney Statue
texas-woman-killed-by-train
Texas

Pregnant Woman Killed by a Train While Posing on Tracks Was an Aspiring Model

Melissa Chan
5:48 PM UTC

A 19-year-old pregnant woman who was struck and killed by a freight train while posing for photos on a set of train tracks in eastern Texas last week was an aspiring model, trying to build up her portfolio, her family and authorities said.

Fredzania "Zanie" Thompson had enlisted a friend to take snapshots of her standing at the intersection of two tracks in Navasota last Friday when an oncoming train barreled into her, The Eagle reported Wednesday, citing her family and local police. She had just discovered she was pregnant about two weeks ago, her fiancé Darnell Chatman told the newspaper.

~Funeral Services for Fredzania Thompson~ will be Sat. March 18, 2017 at the Brosig Auditorium at 11:00 A. M. Interment...

Posted by Psalms Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, 2017

"Zanie had the most beautiful smile," said Chatman, 25. "I believe she would want everyone to know what a kind and caring person she is."

The photographer was reportedly not injured.

Thompson’s mother Hakamie Stevenson told The Eagle that her daughter was a stellar athlete in high school but had dreamed of becoming a successful model. "That's definitely what she wanted to do. It's what she had started to do the day she was deceased,” Stevenson said. "I'm very hurt about the situation because she was so young, but this is what she wanted. She wanted to become a model," Stevenson also told ABC 13.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME