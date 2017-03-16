energyPresident Trump Wants to Kill This Clean Energy Program Even Though It Has Bipartisan Support
mount etna explosion volcano injuries
Mount Etna erupts and sends an ash cloud across the island on February 28, 2017 in Sicily, Italy. Marco Restivo/Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Italy

A Volcanic Explosion in Italy Injured 10 People

Julia Zorthian
5:11 PM UTC

A volcanic explosion caused by hot magma streaming into snow on Mount Etna injured 10 people on Thursday.

The volcano Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, has had three eruptions over roughly three weeks. Rocks propelled into the air by the blast rained down on people observing the lava flow, including members of a BBC News video crew, BBC reports.

"Many injured - some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises," tweeted BBC reporter Rebecca Morelle, who was present on Mount Etna.

Emergency services said 10 people were injured, and six were taken to a hospital according to Italian officials, Reuters reports. Morelle said that a volcanologist on-site told her it was the most dangerous explosion or situation he's seen in 30 years on the job. She also reported that all members of the BBC crew were safe, though some experienced some minor injuries.

Mount Etna is the tallest volcano in Europe, and began erupting at the end of February.

