Mount Etna erupts and sends an ash cloud across the island on February 28, 2017 in Sicily, Italy.

Mount Etna erupts and sends an ash cloud across the island on February 28, 2017 in Sicily, Italy. Marco Restivo/Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A volcanic explosion caused by hot magma streaming into snow on Mount Etna injured 10 people on Thursday.

The volcano Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, has had three eruptions over roughly three weeks . Rocks propelled into the air by the blast rained down on people observing the lava flow, including members of a BBC News video crew, BBC reports .

"Many injured - some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises," tweeted BBC reporter Rebecca Morelle, who was present on Mount Etna.

Caught up in incident at Mount Etna - bbc crew & tourists caught up in huge explosion - caused injuries and evacuation from scene. (1) - Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Lava flow mixed with steam - caused huge explosion - group pelted with boiling rocks and steam. (2) - Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Emergency services said 10 people were injured, and six were taken to a hospital according to Italian officials, Reuters reports . Morelle said that a volcanologist on-site told her it was the most dangerous explosion or situation he's seen in 30 years on the job. She also reported that all members of the BBC crew were safe, though some experienced some minor injuries.

Mount Etna is the tallest volcano in Europe, and began erupting at the end of February .

Reminder of how dangerous & unpredictable volcanoes can be - everyone had a very lucky escape. (7) - Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam - not an experience I ever ever want to repeat (8) - Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

[BBC ]