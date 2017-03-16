Celine Dion Is Raving About Nicki Minaj's Flawless Rendition of Her Song

Earlier this week, rapper Nicki Minaj posted an homage to diva extraordinaire Celine Dion in the form of a lip sync Instagram video — little did she know that not only was the iconic singer watching the video, but that she heartily approved.

The self-proclaimed queen of rap got a major compliment from the queen of epic, emotionally-wrenching ballads when Celine took to her Twitter to praise Minaj's flawless impression of her, tweeting "Good job!" in not only English, but also French.

Nicki, for her part, seemed pretty enthralled by Dion's approval, replying on Twitter with her thanks and a glowing display of affection.

See the love fest between two of the realest below.