Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at St. Patrick's Day Reception

President Donald Trump will speak at the annual St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House on Thursday, just ahead of the holiday.

Trump will be joined by Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and his wife, Finnuala Kenny, who both came to the White House on Thursday as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day meeting between the two countries.

Kenny also joined Vice President Mike Pence for breakfast Thursday morning, and attended an annual lunch with Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan in the afternoon.

The annual St. Patrick's Day meeting is a longstanding tradition between the U.S. and Ireland, dating back to the 1950s.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 6 p.m. Watch the live-stream above to hear Trump's remarks.