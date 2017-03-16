Following President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election , Samantha Bee delved into the recent increased focus by Trump supporters on the existence of the "deep state."

During Wednesday episode of Full Frontal , Bee took it upon herself to unpack criticism from Trump supporters who discuss what some call a "shadowy bureaucracy" — the host told viewers that it's really just a collection of "career bureaucrats" leftover from the Obama administration.

She continued: "Think of them as passengers on a bus that's now being driven by a feral, paranoid monkey," she joked. "They're not trying to kick him out of the driver's seat – they know we chose the monkey to be the bus driver because Hillary Clinton used e-mail and was a woman, and they respect that. They're just trying to turn the wheel slightly...so we don't run over a cliff."

