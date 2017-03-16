CongressPresident Trump's Budget Faces Skepticism in Congress
President Trump Holds Rally In Nashville, Tennessee
White HouseWhite House: Meals on Wheels Isn't 'Showing Any Results'
Trump budget climate change epa
TelevisionHere’s When Your Favorite Netflix Shows Will Premiere in 2017
White HouseWhite House Says President Trump Stands by Wiretapping Claims
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Brief The Media At The White House
Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 11.27.59 AM
TBS
Late Night Television

Watch Samantha Bee Delve Into Trump's Intelligence Leak Claims

Megan McCluskey
4:24 PM ET

Following President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, Samantha Bee delved into the recent increased focus by Trump supporters on the existence of the "deep state."

During Wednesday episode of Full Frontal, Bee took it upon herself to unpack criticism from Trump supporters who discuss what some call a "shadowy bureaucracy" — the host told viewers that it's really just a collection of "career bureaucrats" leftover from the Obama administration.

She continued: "Think of them as passengers on a bus that's now being driven by a feral, paranoid monkey," she joked. "They're not trying to kick him out of the driver's seat – they know we chose the monkey to be the bus driver because Hillary Clinton used e-mail and was a woman, and they respect that. They're just trying to turn the wheel slightly...so we don't run over a cliff."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME