Donald Trump

A McDonald’s Tweet Called Donald Trump 'a Disgusting Excuse of a President'

Madeline Farber
3:47 PM UTC

The McDonald's Twitter account on Thursday sent a quickly deleted message calling President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president."

The tweet, which came from the fast-food giant's official corporate account, also said the company would love to have Barack Obama back as president, and that Trump has "tiny hands," the Associated Press reports.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, McDonald's said it was notified by Twitter that its account had been compromised. "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this," McDonald's wrote.

Here's a screenshot of the original tweet:

