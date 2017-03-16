weatherHere's What Weather to Expect This Spring
umbrella rain spring weather
Donald TrumpA McDonald’s Tweet Called Donald Trump 'a Disgusting Excuse of a President'
McDonald's Drive Thru
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Spoofs Rachel Maddow's Slow-Building Trump Tax Return Reveal
travel banPresident Trump's Own Words Keep Hurting His Travel Ban
President Trump Speaks At American Center For Mobility In Ypsilanti, Michigan
NFL: JAN 22 NFC Championship - Packers at Falcons
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) tosses the ball to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) for a touchdown run during the first half of the NFC Championship Game game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Falcons claim the NFC Championship over the Green Bay Packers 44-21. (Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire—Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

The NFL Can Teach Congress About Diversity

The Aspen Institute
4:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s what the NFL can teach Congress about diversity.

By Cynthia (CC) DuBois in FiveThirtyEight

2. Actually, rather than killing culture, the internet is saving it.

By Farhad Manjoo in the New York Times

3. Open-plan offices are pushing our most effective workers out the door.

By William Belk at Hacker Noon

4. Garbage dumps are dangerous and bad for the environment. Here’s how to fix them.

By Adam Minter in Bloomberg View

5. Can social media give sharks a better reputation?

By Christopher Crosby in Smithsonian

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME