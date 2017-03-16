1. Here’s what the NFL can teach Congress about diversity.
By Cynthia (CC) DuBois in FiveThirtyEight
2. Actually, rather than killing culture, the internet is saving it.
By Farhad Manjoo in the New York Times
3. Open-plan offices are pushing our most effective workers out the door.
By William Belk at Hacker Noon
4. Garbage dumps are dangerous and bad for the environment. Here’s how to fix them.
By Adam Minter in Bloomberg View
5. Can social media give sharks a better reputation?
By Christopher Crosby in Smithsonian
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.