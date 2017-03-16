Like many on Twitter , Stephen Colbert apparently didn't appreciate Rachel Maddow's contextual buildup to revealing President Donald Trump's 2005 tax return Tuesday night.

During Wednesday's episode of The Late Show , the host spoofed the MSNBC pundit's take on breaking news with a cold open that poked fun at her lengthy introduction to the scoop.

"I hold in my hand something very significant," Colbert said, holding up a piece of paper. "It is a joke — a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump. We believe this is the first time any joke connected with Donald Trump has been released."

Watch the full clip below.