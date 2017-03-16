This illustration picture taken in Rennes, western France on March 16, 2017 shows the screen of a smartphone displaying French government attack alert relating to a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse. Several people were injured in a shooting on March 16, 2017 at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, sources close to the investigation said.

This illustration picture taken in Rennes, western France on March 16, 2017 shows the screen of a smartphone displaying French government attack alert relating to a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse. Several people were injured in a shooting on March 16, 2017 at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, sources close to the investigation said. Damien Meyer—AFP/Getty Images

Two Wounded, Suspect in Custody Following High School Shooting in France

(PARIS) — Officials say an armed high school student was arrested after a shooting in a school in southern France that left at least two wounded.

A French police official would not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the student was carrying. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The government minister for victims affairs tweeted that two people were wounded and all the students are now safe.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.