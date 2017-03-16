Exercise/FitnessVibration Exercise Is Your New Favorite Workout
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Weights
FranceInside France's Rust Belt
Stéphanie Tricotet, 37, and her son Donovan, 12, from Ham in northern France, supporters of Marine Le Pen's election campaign. "The main issue for us is immigration," she says. "The immigrants get all these things that we don't get, housing and help."
TelevisionMatthew Perry Confesses to Beating Up Justin Trudeau in the Fifth Grade
Matthew Perry attends Venice Family Clinic's 33rd Annual Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
diabetesWhy Perfectly Healthy People Are Using Diabetes Monitors
holding reader and placed sensor
trainspotting
Renton (McGregor) and Begbie (Carlyle) are still run down and strung out Sony
movies

T2's Beloved Hooligans Get Older, but Not Wiser

Stephanie Zacharek
10:15 AM UTC

No one likes getting old, and unless you can laugh about it, you're doomed. In 1996 Danny Boyle made a brash, bratty film out of Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, tracing the depraved high jinks of feckless heroin addicts in a depressed section of Edinburgh. The misadventures of Ewan McGregor's Renton, Jonny Lee Miller's Sick Boy and Ewen Bremner's Spud were funny and awful and exhilarating, in roughly equal measures.

Now, some 20 years later, Boyle's T2 Trainspotting picks up the threads of these three BFFs' stories as well as updates us on the résumé of rage-nutter Begbie (Robert Carlyle). The lives of all four come together once again, accompanied by the usual ribbing and brawls and, in some cases, all out murderous apoplexy. And once again, Boyle keeps the energy level at a sustained high. But even if you were crazy about the first movie, you might have limited patience for these antics: sometimes it's exhausting watching our hapless antiheroes pull off mass pickpocket schemes and debit-card flimflam. Would it kill them to just sit down with a nice cup of tea?

But T2 squeaks by on the charm of its actors, all of whom still look pretty damn good--especially McGregor, who remains a charismatic wag. Yet it's Bremner's Spud, who's struggling to stay clean, that you're likely to feel the most for. It's not always so easy to choose life, and watching Spud figure it out is one of T2's greatest pleasures.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME