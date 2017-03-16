Interviews7 Questions With Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of the New America Foundation
Anne-Marie Slaughter
HIVNo Baby Should Be Born With HIV. What Will It Take to Save Them All?
HIV-disease-protection-drugs-treatment-Fernando-Decillis
climate changeWhy Republicans Are Embracing Climate Change
republicans-coming-out-climate-closet-Gabriella-Demczuk
AfricaWhat Man, and Climate Change, Has Wrought
man-climate-change-humanitarian-crisis
sexuality-gender-identities-jody-rogac
‘It takes practice.’ Tyler Ford identifies as agender. ‘You build up to saying, O.K., this is me.’ Jody Rogac for TIME
gender

Infinite Identities

Katy Steinmetz
10:49 AM UTC
Ideas
Katy Steinmetz is TIME's San Francisco Bureau Chief, covering news and ideas in the American West. In addition to writing features for TIME and TIME.com, she pens a column on language and organizes the occasional spelling bee.
Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME