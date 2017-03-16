CourtsA Judge in Hawaii Just Blocked President Trump's New Travel Ban Nationwide
Hawaii State Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a press conference in front of the Prince Jonah Kuhio Federal Building and US District Courthouse on March 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Kent Nishimura—AFP/Getty Images
Courts

Read the Hawaii Judge's Decision Blocking Donald Trump's New Travel Ban Nationwide

Aric Jenkins
12:03 AM UTC

A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide restraining order on President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, temporarily blocking the executive order from going into effect on Thursday as planned.

In his ruling issued on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson argued that the revised ban still discriminates on the basis of nationality and prevents Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives living in the six Muslim-majority countries the executive order targets, according to the Associated Press.

"According to Plaintiffs, the Executive order also results in 'their having to live in a country and in a State where there is the perception that the Government has established a disfavored religion,'" a section of the ruling reads.

Read the full order granting motion for a temporary restraining order below.

