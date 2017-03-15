Why Some Irish People Don't Want You to Call It St. Patty's Day

You might want to be careful using the term "St. Patty's" this March 17 .

Some Irish people reportedly dislike the term "St. Patty's," as the nickname is only applicable to Patricia — a woman's name — and not a man, which St. Patrick was.

"St. Paddy's" is appropriate, however, because the alternative spelling is a nickname for Pádraig, a variant of Patrick, according to website PaddyNotPatty .

The Dublin International Airport addressed the issue itself on its Facebook page in 2014. "Please share this simple message with your friends and relations in the United States and Canada," a post on the page in the Gaelic language reportedly read. "Using the power of your network, hopefully we can banish the scourge of St Patty once and for all." The meme still crops up every year on Facebook and elsewhere.

St. Paddy's Day this year arrives on Friday.