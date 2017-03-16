republicansRepublican Leaders Are Trying to Unite GOP Behind Health Care Overhaul
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
FranceLetter Bomb Injures One in Explosion at International Monetary Fund in Paris
French Army soldiers arrive at the scene of the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 16, 2017 in Paris, after a letter bomb exploded in the premises.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Judges Block Travel Ban, Trump Releases Budget and NCAA's March Madness Begins
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on March 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
CourtsYet Another Federal Judge Has Blocked President Trump's New Travel Ban
President Trump Holds Rally In Nashville, Tennessee
Almost Corner Bookshop.
Getty Images
Books

New York City Wants Everyone to Read This Book

Sarah Begley
1:00 PM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

For the first time, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment is asking all New Yorkers to band together to read the same book; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 2013 novel Americanah.

The book, about a young Nigerian woman arriving to study in the U.S. and confronting new realities about race, gender and culture, won the 2013 National Book Critics Circle Fiction award.

All New Yorkers will be able to access the audiobook for free for 90 days on Scribd. Copies have also been provided to each of the city's library branches, which will celebrate with their own programming. Special events will also take place around the city in collaboration with BuzzFeed, a partner on the project.

“I’m so happy that my novel Americanah is the winner of the ‘One Book, One New York’ program,” Adichie said in a statement. “Whether you check it out from your local library, pick up a copy at your local bookstore, or even start your own book club to read along with friends, I hope you enjoy Americanah – which I like to think of as a book about love, immigration, race, hair, and so much more."

Nearly 50,000 votes were cast around the city in choosing the book, which went up against Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz, The Sellout by Paul Beatty and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

Earlier this month, Adichie published a nonfiction book called Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions. Read TIME's recent 10 Questions with Adichie here.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME