Donald Trump

President Trump Calls Tax Return Leak a 'Disgrace' and 'Illegal'

Associated Press
9:04 PM UTC

President Donald Trump says he has "no idea" how his 2005 tax documents were made public but says the move was "illegal" and a "disgrace."

Trump says in an interview with Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the tax records should not have been leaked but he says "it's certainly not an embarrassing tax return at all."

Reporter David Cay Johnston revealed the tax documents in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. The two pages showed that the president earned $150 million in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during his campaign, breaking precedent with previous presidential nominees.

