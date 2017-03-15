Ivana Trump Is Writing a Book on Raising Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka

Donald Trump 's first ex-wife, Ivana , is writing a book called Raising Trump about how she raised Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, her publisher announced Wednesday.

“Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids," Ivana Trump wrote in a statement. "They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing. I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump , along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.’”

Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books plans to publish Raising Trump on Sept. 12.