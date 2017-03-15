Ivana Trump Is Writing a Book on Raising Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka

Donald Trump's first ex-wife, Ivana, is writing a book called Raising Trump about how she raised Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, her publisher announced Wednesday.
“Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids," Ivana Trump wrote in a statement. "They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing. I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump, along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.’”
Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books plans to publish Raising Trump on Sept. 12.