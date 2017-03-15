EntertainmentChris Evans Is Speaking Up About Politics Even if It Means Some People Won't See His Movies
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
moviesJohn Krasinski and Emily Blunt Are Finally Starring in a Movie Together
attends the Sicario TIFF party hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho Toronto at Soho House Toronto on September 11, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
NetherlandsDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Defeats Geert Wilders in Election: Exit Polls
Voting Begins In The Netherlands General Election
Gadgets6 Gadgets to Help Simplify Your Life
Brightly coloured umbrellas in the sky
9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction &amp; Dinner
Ivana Trump attends the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Grant Lamos IV—Getty Images
Books

Ivana Trump Is Writing a Book on Raising Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka

Sarah Begley
8:39 PM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

Donald Trump's first ex-wife, Ivana, is writing a book called Raising Trump about how she raised Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, her publisher announced Wednesday.

“Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids," Ivana Trump wrote in a statement. "They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing. I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump, along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.’”

Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books plans to publish Raising Trump on Sept. 12.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME