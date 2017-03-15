BooksThe Most Important Slave Revolt That Never Happened
movies

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Are Finally Starring in a Movie Together

Mahita Gajanan
8:41 PM UTC

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will at last grace the same movie screen with the power of their combined presence. The couple, who married in 2010, will appear together in a thriller called A Quiet Place.

The Office alum will write and direct the movie and act alongside the Mary Poppins Returns star, Variety reports. The film, to be produced by Krasinski's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi director Michael Bay, will be the actor's third time directing, following last year's dramatic comedy The Hollars and 2009's Brief Interviews with Hideous Men.

Although Krasinski and Blunt both voice characters in the upcoming animated movie Animal Crackers, due in September, the thriller will mark the first time the couple appears together onscreen in a feature film. Last year, Krasinski told TIME he wanted to work with his wife again at some point in the future.

"We’ve always talked about doing a movie or a play together. We just don’t want the idea of us being married to supersede the movie, so we have have to find something that’s that specific," he said.

