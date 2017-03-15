In the mere months since Melania Trump became First Lady, her native country of Slovenia has seen a rise in tourism , according to its Statistic Bureau. Now, it looks like the Eastern European nation is looking to pay homage to Melania (and cash in on her newfound status) with a line of "First Lady" themed products, ranging from cured meats to indulgent sweets.

According to wine publication Decanter , Slovenian producers at the Sevnica Castle, which is close to the city where the First Lady initially grew up, are now selling salami made from a rare breed of local pigs, chocolate, beauty creams, and a special wine made from Blaufränkisch grapes all under the "First Lady" name.

While Melania has taken legal measures to ensure that the name "Melania Trump" is not used for commercial purposes without her approval, castle steward Rok Petančič doesn't think that the First Lady will take umbrage at these products.

"We have good wine, we have the best salamis and we have other products that are very good for the area," he said. "We shouldn’t be afraid or feel ashamed of offering them to a wider audience."