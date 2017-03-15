viralThis Office Hero Cooked a Whole Gourmet Meal at Her Desk
Sichuan spicy noodle
MusicYes, Hanson Is Making a Comeback With a World Tour 25 Years Later
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - October 16, 2015
HolidaysWhy Some Irish People Don't Want You to Call It St. Patty's Day
Saint Patrick's Day
CourtsFormer Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca Convicted of Obstructing FBI Corruption Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca announces his unexpected retirement on January 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, Calif.
First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Lunch At White House On International Women's Day
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
Bizarre

Slovenia Is Now Selling Salami That Pays Homage to Melania Trump

Cady Lang
10:00 PM UTC

In the mere months since Melania Trump became First Lady, her native country of Slovenia has seen a rise in tourism, according to its Statistic Bureau. Now, it looks like the Eastern European nation is looking to pay homage to Melania (and cash in on her newfound status) with a line of "First Lady" themed products, ranging from cured meats to indulgent sweets.

According to wine publication Decanter, Slovenian producers at the Sevnica Castle, which is close to the city where the First Lady initially grew up, are now selling salami made from a rare breed of local pigs, chocolate, beauty creams, and a special wine made from Blaufränkisch grapes all under the "First Lady" name.

While Melania has taken legal measures to ensure that the name "Melania Trump" is not used for commercial purposes without her approval, castle steward Rok Petančič doesn't think that the First Lady will take umbrage at these products.

"We have good wine, we have the best salamis and we have other products that are very good for the area," he said. "We shouldn’t be afraid or feel ashamed of offering them to a wider audience."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME