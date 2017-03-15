6 Gadgets to Help Simplify Your Life

1. Think Board

Turn any empty surface into a workspace with this peel-and-stick dry erase board. Not only does its clear film blend in with any color or patterned surface, but it also peels off without any residue or damage.

To buy: amazon.com

2. Sunbrella

This umbrella might look ordinary, but it holds the key to summer fun. Its UV-reflecting outer shell and battery-operated inner fan keeps you cool at outdoor events, even on the most sweltering days.

To buy: uncommongoods.com

3. Prokeeper Bread Keeper

This innovative box keeps bread fresh for longer. The container adjusts based on the size of your loaf size, keeping extra air out. When open, use the lid as a sturdy cutting board.

To buy: crateandbarrel.com

4. Click n Curl Brush Set

Get a quick salon-quality blowout at home with this brush set. It comes with five detachable barrels, so you can continue drying while your curl sets. Comes in four different sizes suited for different lengths.

To buy: amazon.com

5. Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

Swap out your standard mouse for this ergonomically designed one. It keeps your hand in a neutral position, lessening the strain on your wrist and fingers.

To buy: amazon.com

6. BusyKid

busykid.com

Give your kids an early lesson in personal finance with BusyKid . This chore chart app allows parents to track their children’s weekly tasks and assign monetary value to each. At the end of each week, parents can transfer earned allowances into their child’s account, where kids can then choose to spend, share, save, donate, or even invest their allowance.

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com