U.S.

This Is How You Can Attend President Trump's First White House Easter Egg Roll for Free

Alana Abramson
7:53 PM UTC

If you ever wanted to be part of the White House Easter Egg Roll, you have until Saturday to throw your name into the hat.

The lottery for the famed annual tradition is available Wednesday through Saturday, March 18. All attendees are determined by lottery because of the event's popularity and the winners will be announced on March 31.

The actual egg roll will take place on April 17, the day after Easter Sunday.

Created for young children, the annual Easter tradition at the White House date back to 1878 and has become the largest event held at the presidential residence. Before 1878, the event had always been held at Capitol Hill, but in 1876, after one particularly noisy year of egg hunting, Congress passed a law forbidding their work area from being used as a "children's playground."

