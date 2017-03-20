ChinaRex Tillerson Strikes a Conciliatory Tone With China's President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Meets Visiting U.S. Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
PoliticsPaul Ryan Signals Compromise on Health Care for Older Americans: 'We Believe We Should Have Even More Assistance'
Paul Ryan
Supreme CourtHow Neil Gorsuch Could Dramatically Reshape Government
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme CourtSee Photos of Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch From Throughout His Life
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 Gene Page/AMC
Television

The Walking Dead Finally Addressed the Glenn-Sized Elephant in the Room

Megan McCluskey
Mar 19, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of The Walking Dead.

Ever since Glenn was beaten to death by Negan in the premiere of The Walking Dead's seventh season, unspoken words have seemed to fill the air between Daryl and Maggie. While Daryl obviously blamed himself for his friend's murder — as Negan only killed Glenn after Daryl jumped out of line — it was unclear how Maggie felt on the matter.

Fortunately, in Sunday night's "The Other Side," the pair finally addressed the elephant in the room. After the Saviors showed up to pay a surprise visit to the Hilltop, Daryl and Maggie found themselves hiding out in a basement. And while there were a few tense moments when a wandering Savior came close to spotting them, the main point of the scene was clearly to get the two alone together.

"Ever since you got here, you haven't said a word to me. Would you look at me, please," Maggie pleaded before Daryl began to tearfully apologize. "It wasn't your fault...You're one of the good things in this world. That's what Glenn thought, and he would know, because he was one of the good things too."

Meanwhile, Rosita and Sasha journeyed to the Sanctuary to put their Negan assassination plan in motion. However, after sneaking through the compound's fence, Sasha prevented Rosita from following her inside. "Go," she told her. "It's not your time."

"Something They Need," the 15th episode of Walking Dead's seventh season, will air March 26 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME