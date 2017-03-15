BasketballBarack Obama Reveals His 2017 March Madness Brackets
Golden State Warriors honored at White House
BooksThe Most Important Slave Revolt That Never Happened
Statues in Charleston SC
EntertainmentChris Evans Is Speaking Up About Politics Even if It Means Some People Won't See His Movies
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
moviesJohn Krasinski and Emily Blunt Are Finally Starring in a Movie Together
attends the Sicario TIFF party hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho Toronto at Soho House Toronto on September 11, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Emma Watson attends UK launch event for 'Beauty And The Beast' at Spencer House on February 23, 2017 in London, England.
Emma Watson attends UK launch event for 'Beauty And The Beast' at Spencer House on February 23, 2017 in London, England. Tim Whitby/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
celebrities

Emma Watson Takes Legal Action After Private Images Appear Online

Raisa Bruner
7:34 PM UTC

Beauty and the Beast star and equal rights advocate Emma Watson is pursuing legal action against alleged hackers who leaked private pictures of the actress online. The images do not include nudity, but they have appeared online without her permission, a spokesperson for Watson told TIME in a statement.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen," her publicist explained in an e-mail to TIME. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

Watson has been in the spotlight recently promoting the live-action remake of the 1991 animated Disney musical. A UN Women Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, Watson also works as an advocate, participating in events like International Women's Day, running a global feminist book club and frequently discussing her identity as a feminist.

Watson was threatened with a leak of nude photos in 2014 after giving a speech on gender equality. She later said that she knew the threat was a hoax because the photos did not exist and tweeted her disappointment with both the violation and the "lack of empathy" surrounding it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME