Ohio Mom’s Dying Words Sparked Police Search for Infant and Arrest of Accused Killer

As she lay dying from a gunshot wound to the chest, a young Ohio mother asked responding officers about her infant son. The question sparked a manhunt involving officers from three states — and led to the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of the child’s father on murder charges, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from police in Delta, Ohio, 10-month-old Winston Ramey is safe after being found in Indiana’s Fulton County with his father, James Ramey, 27.

Ramey was booked into the Fulton County jail Tuesday on a single count of aggravated murder for allegedly fatally shooting Winston’s mother, 23-year-old Amanda “Mandi” Mangas, hours earlier.

More charges are expected to be filed against Ramey, according to investigators.

Police allege Ramey was detained following a traffic stop initiated by officers in Indiana. Inside his car, police found his son and Amanda’s stepmother, who were both allegedly abducted.

Police were called to Amanda’s Delta , Ohio, home at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. They arrived to find the young mother on the floor, barely alive with a severe wound in her chest.

She not only inquired about Winston but told police the name of her alleged attacker before she died at a nearby hospital.

After Amanda asked police where her son was, officers searched the home, finding no sign of the child. They issued an AMBER Alert that sparked an intense search for the boy and his father.

The statement notes that Amanda had recently taken out a protective order against Ramey, which he allegedly violated by contacting her through social media.

The protective order follows Ramey’ arrest last month for aggravated menacing — allegedly for threatening Amanda with a knife.

It was unclear Wednesday if Ramey has entered a plea to the menacing charge. PEOPLE was also unable to determine if he has retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

According to her Facebook page, Amanda revealed she was in a new relationship the day before her murder.

Ramey was stopped just after 10 a.m. and arrested on site. Police suspect he was on his way to Chicago, where he has family, according to the statement.

He is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charge against him.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Amanda’s father, Mike Mangas, who spoke with local media outlet WTOL .

Through tears, he described his daughter as a good mother and said he was proud that her final words and thoughts were about her child.

