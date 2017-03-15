Watch Live: President Trump Holds Rally in Nashville

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. Joe Raedle—2017 Getty Images

President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Wednesday in Nashville following an appearance in Detroit earlier in the day. This is Trump's second rally since he was sworn in as president just under two months ago.

Speaking at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Trump is expected to deliver remarks on repealing Obamacare in favor of the American Health Care Act, the Republican health care bill, according to the Tennessean . The president is also expected to address school choice, as Nashville is at the center of the debate over publicly funded versus privately run charter schools.

The rally, which starts at 7:30 p.m. (EST), coincides with former President Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday. Trump is a noted fan of Jackson — his portrait hangs in the Oval Office — and the president will visit Jackson's tomb at The Hermitage to lay a wreath ahead of the rally later in the evening.

