Entertainment

Chris Evans Is Speaking Up About Politics Even if It Means Some People Won't See His Movies

Cady Lang
8:51 PM UTC

Chris Evans is doubling down on his political comments, regardless of whether or not it offends moviegoers. The Captain America star made headlines last month after he exchanged strong words with former KKK leader David Duke following Duke's support of Jeff Sessions' confirmation as U.S. Attorney General.

In an interview with Esquire, Evans didn't shy away from politics, expressing that he's feeling "rage" about President Donald Trump's election win last fall, adding he believes that chief strategist Steve Bannon "has no place in politics." Evans also explained why he won't stay silent on politics.

" Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," he said. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."

This isn't the first time that the Marvel actor has gotten political, having spoken out on immigration, Dakota Access Pipeline and gun control.

