MusicRapper Oddisee's New Video for 'NNGE' Is an Ode to Black American Resilience
New York CityWatch Live: Thousands Come Out for St. Patrick's Day Parade In NYC
Ireland, Dublin, St Patrick's day parade
museumsThese Two Drafts Show How the Balfour Declaration Evolved
Virtual RealityThe Story Behind LIFE VR's Mars Experience
Virtual Reality

See Buzz Aldrin's Plan to Colonize Mars in Virtual Reality

TIME Staff
Updated: 10:10 AM ET | Originally published: 10:00 AM ET

Buzz Aldrin wants to be remembered for more than just "kicking up moon dust." He wants his legacy to include laying the groundwork for permanent human settlement on Mars, and he has a plan.

In Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Marsthe world's first holographic 'archival VR' project from LIFE VR, TIME and tech company 8iAldrin's 3D hologram gets to travel with viewers from his Apollo 11 landing site on the moon to Mars. The full experience, created by 8i, will be available starting March 17 on Steam and Viveport for the HTC Vive. A VR trailer for the experience will also be available in the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android on the same date.

WATCH: Buzz Aldrin talks colonizing Mars at SXSW

Soon, the experience will also be available in the Oculus store for the Oculus Rift.

As NASA prepares to send the first humans to Mars, this one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience not only gives Dr. Aldrin the chance to "visit" the Red Planet, but it gives viewers the chance to "meet" the Lunar legend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME