See Buzz Aldrin's Plan to Colonize Mars in Virtual Reality

Buzz Aldrin wants to be remembered for more than just "kicking up moon dust." He wants his legacy to include laying the groundwork for permanent human settlement on Mars, and he has a plan.

In Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars — the world's first holographic 'archival VR' project from LIFE VR , TIME and tech company 8i — Aldrin's 3D hologram gets to travel with viewers from his Apollo 11 landing site on the moon to Mars. The full experience, created by 8i, will be available starting March 17 on Steam and Viveport for the HTC Vive . A VR trailer for the experience will also be available in the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android on the same date.

WATCH: Buzz Aldrin talks colonizing Mars at SXSW

Soon, the experience will also be available in the Oculus store for the Oculus Rift.

As NASA prepares to send the first humans to Mars, this one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience not only gives Dr. Aldrin the chance to "visit" the Red Planet, but it gives viewers the chance to "meet" the Lunar legend.