White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Holds Rally in Nashville
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
climate changeWhy It's So Hard to Save Coral Reefs
coral reefs great barrier reef bleaching
Baltic statesThe Suwalki Gap: The Most Vulnerable Stretch of Land in Europe
Life in the Suwalki Gap, Putin's next land grab
celebrities'It Hit Me Quite Hard.' Rupert Grint Was Not Prepared to See Someone Else Play Ron Weasley
Actor Rupert Grint attends the premiere of 'Snatch' at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on March 9, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Late Night Television

Emma Watson Had a Hilarious Close Call With a Horse on the Beauty and the Beast Set

Raisa Bruner
6:07 PM UTC

It's hard to escape tense moments on set, even in the case of romantic Disney fairy tale Beauty and the Beast. In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, actor Josh Gad—who plays LeFou, the devoted sidekick of Luke Evans's villainous Gaston—described a particularly action-packed scene involving horsemanship gone awry.

"My horse—his name was Buddy, which is a misnomer, because he's a bastard," he complained to Fallon. "He literally threw me off his back the first day." He continued to narrate the moment when his unfriendly relationship with the steed nearly endangered Emma Watson who plays Belle.

"We had to ride into the village on these horses to sing the song "Belle." On action, all we had to do was take three steps... My horse—this is not a joke—moonwalked. Walked backwards... then ran through the villagers, as Emma's like 'Nooo! Nooo!' Everyone's like, 'No! Hermione, no!'"

Luckily, the villagers and Watson came away unscathed, but it doesn't seem like Gad will be testing his equestrian skills again any time soon. Watch the full clip, which includes Gad singing his signature tune from the movie, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME