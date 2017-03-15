It's hard to escape tense moments on set, even in the case of romantic Disney fairy tale Beauty and the Beast . In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show , actor Josh Gad— who plays LeFou , the devoted sidekick of Luke Evans's villainous Gaston—described a particularly action-packed scene involving horsemanship gone awry.

"My horse—his name was Buddy, which is a misnomer, because he's a bastard," he complained to Fallon. "He literally threw me off his back the first day." He continued to narrate the moment when his unfriendly relationship with the steed nearly endangered Emma Watson who plays Belle .

"We had to ride into the village on these horses to sing the song "Belle." On action, all we had to do was take three steps... My horse—this is not a joke—moonwalked. Walked backwards... then ran through the villagers, as Emma's like 'Nooo! Nooo!' Everyone's like, 'No! Hermione, no!'"

Luckily, the villagers and Watson came away unscathed, but it doesn't seem like Gad will be testing his equestrian skills again any time soon. Watch the full clip, which includes Gad singing his signature tune from the movie, above.