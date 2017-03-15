House Intel Chair Says There's No Evidence of Trump's Wiretapping Allegations

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Wednesday that the committee has seen no evidence supporting President Trump's claim that Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower last year.

"We don't have any evidence that that took place," Nunes said at a press conference, "and in fact I don't believe — just in the last week of time, the people we've talked to — I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower."

Referencing Trump's original claims via Twitter, Nunes said if you're going to take Trump's tweets literally, then "clearly the President was wrong."

CNN reports the committee has asked the Justice Department to respond to their request for relevant information by March 20, when FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify at a hearing. A second hearing in the committee is scheduled for March 28.

[ CNN ]