Courts

4 People, Including 2 Russian Security Officers, Charged in Massive Yahoo Data Breach

Eric Tucker / AP
Updated: 3:56 PM UTC | Originally published: 3:37 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The United States has announced charges against two Russian security services officers and two hackers, accusing them of a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts.

Officials say the hack targeted the email accounts of Russian and U.S. officials, Russian journalists, employees of financial services and other businesses.

The charges arise from a compromise of Yahoo user accounts that began at least as early as 2014. Though the Justice Department has previously charged Russian hackers with cybercrime — as well as hackers sponsored by the Chinese and Iranian governments — this is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials.

