Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Encourages Trump Supporters to Find Love With 'Trump Mingle' the Parody Dating App

Megan McCluskey
4:16 PM UTC

If you're a Trump supporter who is ready to "tear down that wall around your heart," then Trump Mingle is the place for you.

During Tuesday night's episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers aired a parody ad for a new dating app exclusively for singles who approve of President Donald Trump.

"One of the great things about 'Trump Mingle' is it only allows you to list your dislikes," one of the users explains before she and her boyfriend bond over their mutual disapproval of Meryl Streep, The Today Show and The New York Times.

Watch the full clip above.

