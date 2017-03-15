Courts4 People, Including 2 Russian Security Officers, Charged in Massive Yahoo Data Breach
Health Care

Millions of Americans Are Rushing to Sign up for Obamacare As Republicans Try to Repeal It

2:57 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The government says more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's health care law, even as the Republican-led Congress debates its repeal.

The 12.2 million figure nationwide does not include an additional 765,000 people signed up under an option in the Obama-era law called the Basic Health Plan, which is used by two states, New York and Minnesota.

Counting those enrollees, total sign-ups approach 13 million people.

More than 8 in 10 of those signed up were eligible for income-based tax credits to help pay their premiums, and nearly 6 in 10 were eligible for additional assistance with out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copayments.

The numbers represent initial enrollment. In the past, there's been significant attrition as the year goes on.

