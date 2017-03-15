In a new interview with Rolling Stone , Stevie Nicks —Fleetwood Mac star and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer— shed a little light on the person she looks up to as a hero right now. Her answer? Michelle Obama, former First Lady , Mother-in-Chief, and healthy lifestyle activist, of course.

"She has such an optimistic outlook and she was able to move into the White House with kids and do such a beautiful, graceful job," Nicks explained of the appeal of Obama . "That had to be really hard. After spending two weeks with my family for the holidays, which was long and emotionally difficult, I know that's super hard," Nicks continued, perhaps echoing a sentiment that many feel when they spend extended time with family members.

To sum it up: "I think she's wisdom personified."

Michelle Obama, like her husband, is a noted music fan, having appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" alongside rapper Missy Elliott and helping curate playlists like the "Day of the Girl" list on Spotify . Music by Nicks doesn't pop up on that particular collection, but perhaps this shout-out will give Obama a reason to get into some of Nicks's work.

The 68-year-old legendary musician also had some sharp advice of her own: "I have a piece of typewritten paper here that says, 'You keep going and you don't stop,'" she explained of her longevity in the music industry. That seems like a mantra Michelle Obama could get behind, too.