Paris Jackson Says She Was Michael Jackson's Favorite Child

While it's not always fun to play favorites, Paris Jackson knows that in her family she ranked pretty highly.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar , Jackson revealed that her father Michael Jackson treated her like his favorite child due to the fact that she was the sole girl in their immediate family.

" Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl," she said. "I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."

Jackson later revealed that it isn't always easy for her to talk about her late famous father.

" All anyone wants to talk about is my father, and it makes me sad," she said.

Jackson most recently made headlines for when she voiced her offense at white actor Joseph Fiennes portraying Michael Jackson in an episode of the British comedy series Urban Myths , which Sky cancelled "in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family," according to a company spokesperson .