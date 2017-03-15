Watch Live: President Trump Visits Michigan to Talk About Job Creation

President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a visit to Ypsilanti, Mich., where he is expected to discuss job creation and manufacturing, according to the Associated Press .

He has repeatedly attacked automobile companies for manufacturing cars outside the U.S.

President Trump is scheduled to meet a variety of workers and executives involved in local industry during his visit. The President's agenda includes a tour of manufactured vehicles in the area at 1:40 p.m. EDT. He will also be participating in a round table with CEOs and union workers at 1:55 p.m. EDT and then speaking shortly afterwards at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Watch the President's visit to Michigan live above.