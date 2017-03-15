SyriaAnother Suicide Bombing Rocks Syrian Capital, Killing at Least 30 People
Syria
abortionProposed $100 Fine for Masturbation Is Latest in Long Tradition of Protest Legislation
US-JUSTICE-COURT
awardsNew Photography Grants Launched for Women in Visual Journalism
Portrait of Sung-Mi Park. Seoul, South Korea.
BooksThe Man Who Invented the Modern Bookstore
Interior view of the Temple of the Muses bookshop, Finsbury, London, 1809. Artist: Anon
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Visits Michigan to Talk About Job Creation

Zamira Rahim
2:12 PM UTC

President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a visit to Ypsilanti, Mich., where he is expected to discuss job creation and manufacturing, according to the Associated Press.

He has repeatedly attacked automobile companies for manufacturing cars outside the U.S.

President Trump is scheduled to meet a variety of workers and executives involved in local industry during his visit. The President's agenda includes a tour of manufactured vehicles in the area at 1:40 p.m. EDT. He will also be participating in a round table with CEOs and union workers at 1:55 p.m. EDT and then speaking shortly afterwards at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Watch the President's visit to Michigan live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME