Watch Live: President Trump Visits Michigan to Talk About Job Creation

President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a visit to Ypsilanti, Mich., where he is expected to discuss job creation and manufacturing, according to the Associated Press.
He has repeatedly attacked automobile companies for manufacturing cars outside the U.S.
President Trump is scheduled to meet a variety of workers and executives involved in local industry during his visit. The President's agenda includes a tour of manufactured vehicles in the area at 1:40 p.m. EDT. He will also be participating in a round table with CEOs and union workers at 1:55 p.m. EDT and then speaking shortly afterwards at 2:20 p.m. EDT.
Watch the President's visit to Michigan live above.