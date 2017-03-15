President Donald Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg's "Lavender" music video.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg , failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!," the President wrote early hours of Wednesday morning.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The video, which depicts a mock assassination of a Trump-like clown figure, has drawn a response from the President's lawyer and Sen. Marco Rubio , among others.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, said Tuesday . "Snoop owes the president an apology. There's nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president."

Trump's tweet marks the first direct response to the video.