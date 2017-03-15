the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Donald Trump’s Tax Return, Snoop Dogg Video Reaction and Netherlands Elections
Donald Trump
moviesNetflix Is Going to Help Finish and Release Orson Welles’s Final Movie
Orson Welles
FranceWoman With Down’s Syndrome Fulfills Her Dream of Presenting the Weather on TV
Video camera - recording show in TV studio
NetherlandsPolls Open in Dutch Election That Is Seen as a Test for European Populism
COMBO-NETHERLANDS-ELECTION-VOTE
snoop-dogg-lavender copy
Youtube
Donald Trump

President Trump Slams Snoop Dogg Over the Rapper's Mock Assassination Video

Madeline Farber
12:37 PM UTC

President Donald Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg's "Lavender" music video.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!," the President wrote early hours of Wednesday morning.

The video, which depicts a mock assassination of a Trump-like clown figure, has drawn a response from the President's lawyer and Sen. Marco Rubio, among others.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, said Tuesday. "Snoop owes the president an apology. There's nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president."

Trump's tweet marks the first direct response to the video.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME