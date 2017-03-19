Military3 American Troops Wounded During 'Insider Attack' by Afghan Soldier
Afghanistan
Infant Lake
Neil Gorsuch as young boy circa 1970's as seen in Senior Year Book 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, MD.
Gorsuch as young boy circa 1970's as seen in Senior Yearbook 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, Md.Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Neil Gorsuch as young boy circa 1970's as seen in Senior Year Book 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, MD.
Neil Gorsuch Senior Year 1985GNeil on the left. Senior Year Book 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, MD.
Neil Gorsuch, President of the Yard, Senior Year Book 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, MD.
Neil M. Gorsuch
Judge Gorsuch, United States Court of Appeals for The Tenth Circuit, New York, N.Y.
Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks after President Donald Trump announces him as his choice for Supreme Court Justice during a televised address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2017.
Reaction to President Trump's Gorsuch nomination announcement was swift on the steps of the Supreme Court by both sides of the abortion issue, Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2017.
Cardboard cutouts of Judge Gorsuch at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 22, 2017.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (R) meets with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at the U.S. Capitol Feb. 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Gorsuch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-TN) and Vice President Mike Pence,on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2017.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (R) meets with U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) in Franken's office on Capitol Hill March 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, seen through glass, makes an animated gesture while speaking with staff members before his meeting with Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., Feb. 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. D.C.
Supreme Court

See Photos of Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch From Throughout His Life

TIME Photo
3:00 PM ET

Federal judge Neil Gorsuch will face confirmation hearings in the Senate this week.

A judge in Colorado on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, Gorsuch was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat left empty by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Obama had previously nominated Judge Merrick Garland, an appeals court judge on the District of Columbia Circuit, for that opening, but Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for him.

Gorsuch has received support from his classmates at Columbia and Harvard Law School, while Democrats have tried to highlight the human side of his past decisions. He's also said that he found Trump's attacks on other judges "demoralizing."

Here's a look at Gorsuch's life in photographs. Michelle Molloy, who edited this photo essay, is a senior photo editor at TIME.

Follow TIME