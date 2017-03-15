President Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017.

The Morning Brief: Donald Trump’s Tax Return, Snoop Dogg Video Reaction and Netherlands Elections

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Donald Trump's old tax return is revealed

Rachel Maddow revealed President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return last night on her MSNBC political talk show. The two-page form showed Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income more than a decade ago. Maddow made a comparison between Trump and former President Richard Nixon , who appeared on the cover of TIME in 1974 because of his tax problems. A White House official has condemned the disclosure of Trump's return as illegal.

Trump reacts to Snoop Dogg music video

Trump has responded to Snoop Dogg’s controversial new music video in which the rapper is seen aiming a gun at a clown dressed as the President of the United States. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted today.

Polls open in Dutch election

Voters in the Netherlands are headed to polling booths today for parliamentary elections . The Dutch election is seen as a test for European far-right populism.

Also:

A sign that appears to warn against Jewish people has popped up near a London synagogue .

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a decision on interest rates today.

Scientists are scrambling to save the world's coral reefs , which are quickly dying.

Netflix has bought the rights to Orson Welles’s unfinished movie .

Visa is developing sunglasses that can pay for things .

A woman with Down syndrome has fulfilled her dream of presenting the weather on TV.

