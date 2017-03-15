Philippines'Democracy Demands Dissent': Philippine Vice President Condemns Duterte's Drug War in Q&A With TIME
Australia

Australia's Donald Trump Is Tweeting Original Poetry and the Internet Is Baffled

Kevin Lui
4:37 AM UTC

The U.S. isn't the only country that has seen an outspoken billionaire with a prolific Twitter account enter politics in recent years. Australia's Clive Palmer, a mining-magnate-turned-politician known for planning to replicate the Titanic in 2013, calling the Chinese government "bastards," and wanting to open a dinosaur-themed park, is back in the spotlight for a series of poetic tweets.

Palmer, who left politics in 2016 after serving for three years, has delighted and baffled the Internet with his verses that focus mainly on food, but at times offer up a life lesson or two.

Palmer told Fairfax Media that his musings on food were due to a recent diet. "When you're on a diet you think about food a lot, and poetry sort of comes from within you," he said. Although, he can't explain his approach to the rest of his lines. "Poetry doesn't really have a meaning," he said.

As expected, the Aussie Internet has been having a field day.

Palmer, who has been likened to Donald Trump for his "Make Australia Great Again" tweet and comments on the media, has had his poetry read aloud by Australian YouTube comedian Lewis Spears. And electronic duo Peking Duck are reportedly recording one of his poems.

