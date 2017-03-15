NetherlandsElectoral Race Between Populist and Right-Wing Incumbent Creates Uncertainty for Netherlands
Google's New Doodle Marks 140 Years of Test Cricket

Kevin Lui
2:35 AM UTC

Test cricket, the longest form of the sport and considered the ultimate test for cricketers, hits its 140th anniversary on Wednesday, and Google has rolled out a special Doodle to mark the occasion.

Google's logo blends into an illustration that imagines the first test cricketers in action in their traditional all-white attire. The letter l is represented by a green bat, while the other letters are printed on the players' shirts.

The first officially recognized test-cricket match, played between England and Australia, began on March 15, 1877, in Melbourne. Australia won the match by 45 runs after four days of play. England then won the second match, drawing the series 1-1. Rivalry between the two sides endures to this day.

Read More: How Cricket's Biggest Star Is Bringing the Sport to America

The Doodle, available to those in India and Australia, is "a lighthearted rendering that captures the spirit of sportsmanship and the inaugural test match," wrote Google. "Mustachioed and musclebound, the batsmen, bowlers and opposition fielders spring into action, never losing sight of the red ball."

To this day, cricketers still play test matches in white kit with a red ball, whereas other contemporary formats like the One Day International and T20, see players in colorful strips using a white ball.

