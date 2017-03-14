Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Live by Night" at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Jan. 16, 2017.

Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Live by Night" at the Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris on Jan. 16, 2017. Alain Jocard—AFP/Getty Images

Ben Affleck Completed Rehab Treatment for Alcohol Addiction: 'There Is No Shame in Getting Help'

Ben Affleck has completed treatment for alcohol addiction, the actor announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck wrote. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

Affleck said he was lucky to have support from family and friends, including his "co-parent, Jen." The actor and wife Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 , but have not formally divorced .

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," Affleck wrote. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."